WASHINGTON, D.C — The race is on for House Republicans to elect a new speaker after Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California was removed from the role Tuesday.

The sole Florida Republican in the chamber voting in favor of the motion to vacate the office was Rep. Matt Gaetz who led the charge against McCarthy.

Gaetz has not formally endorsed a replacement, but posted on X, the platform formally known as Twitter, that “Jim Jordan would be great!” Jordan, a representative from Ohio who currently serves as Chairman on the House Judiciary Committee, and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana have announced they are running for the post.

Rep. Greg Steube posted his support for former President Donald Trump for the role.

Meanwhile, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna laid out terms for who she will support, which include someone who commits to “bringing a vote on the impeachment of [President] Joe Biden to the floor of the House.”

In a CNN interview, South Florida Rep. Carlos Giménez called the current rule to allow one member to motion to vacate the chair “insane" and said, “The person that wants my vote and maybe a number of us, has to agree to put on the floor a change in the rule of how the motion to vacate happens.”