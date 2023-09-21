WASHINGTON D.C — Four members of Congress from Florida have signed onto a letter to the White House’s Office of Management and Budget opposing President Joe Biden’s $24 billion request for Ukraine aid, as they seek a response to a series of questions.

The lawmakers include Reps. Bill Posey, Anna Paulina Luna, Greg Steube and Byron Donalds.

One of the questions is, “How is the counteroffensive going?”

While Zelenskyy was met by a warm reception from Senate Republican and Democratic leadership, some House Republicans called his visit to Capitol Hill Thursday “ill-timed.”

Rep. Cory Mills said he would not be attending any meetings with Zelenskyy and that he’s against any new funding for Ukraine.

“His visit is poorly timed. And we don't need to Zelenskyy here in Congress now,” Mills said.

Congress is in the middle of budget negotiations to avoid a government shutdown. Mills is among some House Republicans opposing a continuing resolution, instead seeking further spending cuts and individual appropriations bills.

Meanwhile, fellow Republican Rep. Mike Waltz who has been supportive of aid to Ukraine in the past, also says he doesn't think the timing of Zelenskyy’s visit “was great” as budget negotiations continue. Waltz says he opposes a “blank check” to Ukraine.

“We need a strategy. Europe needs to step up. These are conditions I think Republicans should be putting on any future aid,” Waltz said.