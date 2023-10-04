KISSIMMEE, Fla. — In a major step towards addressing affordable housing concerns, Osceola County has approved $3 million to go towards a project in cooperation with the city of Kissimmee.

City officials purchased a hotel for $12 million and the money from the county will go towards that purchase.

The new efforts, known as the Haven Project, will convert an old hotel into a mix of emergency housing and apartment units.

The property is located 1815 W. Vine Street in Kissimmee and will convert a mix of 40 emergency housing units and 80 apartment units and make them available to those in need.

The development will consist of a combination of emergency beds, studio apartments and one- and two-bedroom apartments and provide housing for very low- and moderate-income residents.

The Mayor of Kissimmee Olga Gonzales says it was a team effort to pull the project together and help those in need.

“It’s all different government departments that have joined together with the little bit the city had. And all of that joining together. That is what has made it possible,” said Gonzales

Gonzales was elected mayor of Kissimmee back in 2020 and has been passionate about helping those less fortunate.

Stephanie Bechara, Public Affairs Officer for the city of Kissimmee says to make Haven on Vine a reality additional funds are coming from the American Rescue Funds.

Meantime, another portion is coming from entitlement funds which are the HOME Investment Partnerships dollars and Community Development Block Grant dollars.

"The city commission has been in the space of addressing homelessness and those who are unsheltered for more than two decades,” said Bechara.

There are residents living in the hotel currently who if they qualify will be allowed to stay.

Those that don’t qualify, will receive relocation assistance.

The city of Kissimmee is finalizing a design to begin renovations and renderings should be available to the city commission for approval at the Oct. 17 meeting.