Lawmakers in the House of Representatives voted to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his leadership role, an unprecedented move that plunged the chamber into chaos and sets up a showdown among congressional Republicans

Eight Republican lawmakers, including Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who introduced the measure, joined with Democrats to oust McCarthy



The vote was the first of its kind in 113 years – and the first to succeed in U.S. history. The final vote was 216-210.

"The office of Speaker of the House of the United States House of Representatives is hereby declared vacant," declared Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack, who presided over the House.

Far-right Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced a motion to remove McCarthy from his leadership post on Monday, just days after Congress passed an 11th-hour bill to fund the government at current spending levels for 45 days.

Seven GOP lawmakers joined Gaetz and every present Democrat to vote to oust McCarthy from his role: Reps. Andy Biggs, Ariz., Ken Buck, R-Colo., Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., Eli Crane, R-Ariz., Bob Good, R-Va., Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.

In a social media post after the vote, Mace explained that her vote to remove McCarthy was "about trust and keeping your word."

"The Speaker has not lived up to his word on how the House would operate," Mace wrote on X, slamming McCarthy over the budget and government funding process, as well as "no action on many issues we care about and were promised," like "women’s issues and legislation to keep our communities safe."

"With the current Speaker, this chaos will continue. We need a fresh start so we can get back to the people’s business free of these distractions," the South Carolina Republican added. "I’ll work with anyone willing to do that and look forward to voting for a Speaker who shares this vision for changing Congress and getting us back on a path to delivering results for the people."

After the vote, North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry, who went from once being considered a "bomb thrower" in Congress to becoming one of McCarthy's handpicked deputies negotiating on the debt limit agreement earlier this year, assumed the role of interim speaker until a new one can be picked. He recessed the House so lawmakers can discuss a path forward. (When asked in January if he ever wanted to be speaker, McHenry gave Spectrum News a simple answer: "No.")

McCarthy, who was met after the vote with a long line of lawmakers looking to offer hugs, handshakes and heartfelt condolences, retreated from the chamber without spealing to reporters.

The move paralyzes the House floor until a new speaker can be chosen, meaning that no other business in the chamber can be conducted until a new leader is picked.

McCarthy assumed the speaker's gavel after 15 rounds of voting in January, the most needed to pick the House speaker since 1923. As part of an agreement with House Republicans before he was elected speaker in January, McCarthy agreed to allow a single member of the chamber to make a motion to remove him as speaker, with which Gaetz has repeatedly threatened McCarthy.

The California Republican had one of the shortest tenures as House speaker in U.S. history, behind Michael C. Kerr, who held the post for roughly eight months before dying of consumption in 1876.

News about McCarthy reverberated throughout the halls of Congress and even sparked reactions from 2024 presidential candidates.

"Chaos is never America's strength and it's never a friend of American families that are struggling," said Vice President Mike Pence, a 2024 GOP hopeful. "I'm deeply disappointed that a handful of Republicans have partnered with Democrats to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House."

"This is really embarrassing for the United States of America," said Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy in a video posted to social media, saying it will delay efforts to fund the government and provide Ukraine with additional aid. "This makes us look so weak and foolish around the world, and nobody should be rooting for this circus."

"This wouldn’t have happened under Speaker Pelosi and won’t happen under Speaker Jeffries," wrote Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.