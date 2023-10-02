LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney World has announced $1.5 million in grants that it will be distributing to nearly a dozen Florida nonprofits.

According to Disney, the grants will be distributed to 19 organizations throughout the state that are involved in the community — whether by supporting the arts, combating homelessness and hunger, or providing resources to LGBTQ+ youth.

“Florida has been our home for more than half a century and each organization receiving a grant is doing amazing work for our community,” said Rena Langley, Disney World senior vice president of communications and public affairs, in a statement. “This will help them continue making big differences and is another step forward in our long history of giving back to those around us.”

Among the organizations receiving the money are Central Florida Community Arts, Children’s Home Society of Florida, Habitat for Humanity, Hope Partnership, the Orlando Science Center and the Zebra Coalition.

“Disney has been the best partner, and it’s our honor to receive the Disney Grant and continue doing the work to serve our community,” Orlando Science Center president and CEO JoAnn Newman said in a statement. “I can’t say thank you enough.”

The most recent donations join other contributions Disney has made to the Central Florida community in 2023 — earlier this year, the company gave $500,000 to five Central Florida organizations focused on conservation, and as students returned to school in August, Disney donated $125,000 to support school districts in Osceola, Lake, Polk and Seminole counties.

According to Disney, cast members also collected more than $177,000 in school supplies and donations for teachers and students, and have spent time volunteering with many of the organizations receiving grants.