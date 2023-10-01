PALM BAY, Fla. — Many in Brevard County woke up to severe flooding Sunday morning and some damage is being left behind.

Highland Avenue near Flower Street was washed out leaving a gaping hole in the road and some terrain around residential homes.

A woman who has lived near the road for 16 years says they have never seen a problem like a wash out.

"All night it rained really, hard," said Karen Blemel. "Normally this canal is dry. Basically dry. And it’s not today. It was really high today."

Blemel adds she has been speaking with city officials who responded quickly to the road collapse.

Luckily residents are not trapped from getting to and from their homes, as there are several roads in the neighborhood.

