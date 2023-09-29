ORLANDO, Fla. — The Law Offices of the Schiller Kessler Group, which has an office in Orlando, recently took data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program to determine which of Florida’s 65 most populous cities were statistically the most dangerous to live in.

Data in the program is current through 2019, and includes the total number of violent crimes from 2015-2019.

Orlando ranked ninth on the list followed by Melbourne, but coming in at No. 1 with more than 1,200 total violent crimes reported was Daytona Beach.

Just a few blocks from Seabreeze Boulevard in Daytona Beach it’s not hard to find Rene Rafetc's former art gallery.

It’s the property that looks like a fortress surrounded by an iron fence — something that not many other property owners do.

Rafetc said that when he saw an uptick in crime in Daytona Beach about five years ago, customers stopped wanting to come to his side of town.

The painter and artist moved to Daytona Beach a little more than 10 years ago.

“I like to see primitive, surrealistic, and things like that some times,” he said of his work. “I do different things.”

But the art and the gallery is now not for sale. Rafetc's gallery was one of the 155 robberies reported in Daytona Beach from 2015-2019.

He also said that as the bar scene along Seabreeze Boulevard grew and got louder, business slowed and went quiet. He now sets his own curfew for safety precautions.

From 2015-2019 Daytona Beach saw more than 1,000 aggravated assaults.

“On the weekend at after 11, forget it,” Rafetc said. “I am not going to go see Seabreeze, and it is a lot of police.”

News 13 did reach out to both the city of Daytona Beach and the Daytona Beach Police Department about the data and report, but they did not immediately respond.