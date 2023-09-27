ORLANDO, Fla. — A man wanted for shooting at two Orlando police officers and robbing a man at gunpoint is on the run, according to officials, and police are asking people to be on the lookout.

At about 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday, a person at Carter Street and Parramore Avenue told police they were robbed by a man with a gun.

For perspective, that is three minutes away from Orlando Police Department, about half a mile.

Officers spotted someone matching the description near Conley Street and Short Avenue, about two blocks away from the initial scene.

Police Chief Eric Smith says that is where the suspect shot at two officers multiple times. Officers then shot back, but the suspect dropped his gun and ran away. Neither officer was hurt.

Police have not found the suspect yet, despite searching overnight with K9s and choppers. Spectrum News 13 asked whether it was a threat to public safety.

“At this point, no, because we're still near it,” said Smith. “But if they do see him, definitely call in and we’ll respond but we're in the area now. We're going to be in the area all night. He did leave the firearm at the scene.”

Police describe the suspect as a Black male, approximately 6 feet tall, slender with blue jeans, gray shirt and dark hat.

Police say if you see someone matching that description, call 911 and do not approach him.

Smith gave news media an update around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, saying his officers will continue to be in the area looking for the suspect.

“That somebody was robbed that concerns me and worries me, you know? But we responded quickly and found a suspect and he chose to shoot at us and of course, returned fire,” he said.