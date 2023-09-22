ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline’s long-anticipated high-speed rail route carrying passengers between Orlando and Miami makes its debut Friday.

Brightline trains will exit the Orlando International Airport train terminal today and head south, making stops at stations in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Aventura before pulling into the downtown Miami station.

What You Need To Know Brightline’s long-anticipated high-speed rail route carrying passengers between Orlando and Miami makes its debut Friday



Brightline trains will exit the Orlando International Airport train terminal today and head south



MORE INFORMATION: Brightline ticket, routes, special offers

Brightline is the first private passenger rail line in the US in 100 years.

The trip from Orlando to Miami will take about three and a half hours with trains reaching speeds of 125 miles per hour outside of urban areas.

The company is charging single riders $158 round-trip for business class and $298 for first-class, with families and groups able to buy four round-trip tickets for $398. Thirty-two trains will run daily.

Brightline’s development has suffered setbacks, though. COVID-19 shut down the Miami-West Palm Beach line for 17 months.

A 2018 partnership with Richard Branson’s Virgin Group to rebrand Brightline as Virgin Trains USA quickly soured.

And after a delay from the original debut date of Sept. 1, the trains are finally set to debut.

Officials said most of Brightline’s Miami-Orlando passengers will come from those who drive the route regularly and others who stay home because they hate the drive.

Prime targets are families headed to Orlando’s theme parks and travelers to South Florida’s nightlife, concerts, sports and cruises.

The drive between Miami and Orlando takes about four hours each way on Florida’s Turnpike with round-trip tolls costing between $40 and $60. Gas costs between $50 and $80, plus wear and tear on the vehicle.

Eventually, the company plans for possible extensions to Tampa.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.