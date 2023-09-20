SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Sumter County Board of Commissioners raised the fire assessment fee by one dollar, going from $124 to $125 per improved parcel per year. The dollar increase gives the department an extra $400,000 to work with. This comes after commissioners rejected a substantial increase in the fee assessment last month.

What You Need To Know Sumter County Fire & EMS are short $12 million after commissioners rejected a proposal that would have substantially raised the fire assessment fee



The raise doesn't fully cover the funding needed to support its community, therefore, the agency is making cuts



Sumter Co. Fire & EMS said they're cutting cost of living adjustments, certain stipends, and educational trainings for fire personnel



Some Sumter Co. residents hope a change comes in the near future to support Sumter Co. first responders

By raising the rate a dollar, the Sumter County Fire Chief said the department is saving jobs and the current standards the agency has. The department is still short millions of dollars. Both the Villages and Sumter County are expected to make cuts.

Sumter County Commissioners voted to increase the fire assessment fee by one dollar. It’s an aim to help stream revenue into the county’s fire and EMS budget, so the department can maintain current expectations.

“The $125 cap that’s proposed in this annual rate resolution does not cover 100% of the fire rescue costs,” said Bradley Arnold, Sumter County Commissioner Administrator.

Last week, Spectrum News talked with Caroline Campbell about the fire assessment fee. She was in the audience Tuesday evening as the commissioners approved the fee increase. But even with their efforts to fill the gap, she told Spectrum News the county is failing the firefighters.

“I think the budget with the fire department is just the tip of the iceberg," Campbell said. "I think the most of the county departments are under-funded, understaffed, the morale is low, and I really think it’s time to see some change here in Sumter County.”

But even with the extra $400,000, the agencies are already making cuts. Sumter County Fire and EMS are cutting future raises, certain stipends, and educational programs for fire and EMS personnel.

“There certainly needs to be some long standing, long acting reliable but fair and fiscally responsible way of bring these funds into the organization,” Chief Rob Hanson said.

While the cuts allow all fire and EMS personnel to keep their job. The weight of the growth falls on the backs of first responders. People are already looking to the next fiscal year. The fire union and fire chief both told Spectrum News they hope to work alongside the county to come up with a different revenue stream.