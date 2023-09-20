FLORIDA — The newly-designed Walt Disney World specialty license plate has officially rolled out and is now available in Florida.

What You Need To Know Disney World specialty license plate has a new design



The new plates are now available in Florida



Sales of the plates benefit Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida

The plate has been updated with a design that features a blue silhouette of Cinderella Castle surrounded by pixie dust. The previous version released for Disney World’s 50th anniversary featured an “EARidescent” design with purple and gold.

As with the first specialty plates, sales of the new ones will benefit Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida. More than $2 million has been raised so far, according to Disney.

“Disney is our largest wish granter in the world, and they know just how important it is to create joy and hope for children and families who need it most,” said Anne Cuba, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida. “This new license plate is the latest way we are making big impacts for wish families in Florida.”

Floridians who want to sport a little bit of Disney on their vehicles can get the plates at county tax collector’s offices and license plate agencies throughout the state.

For more information, visit flhsmv.gov.