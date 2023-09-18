ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement charged a second neo-Nazi demonstrator in the hanging of antisemitic banners along I-4 in June.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Altick, 36, on Sunday, on an FDLE warrant in the case.

FDLE first arrested Jason Brown, 48, on Sept. 13 for his role in the antisemitic demonstration.

According to law enforcement, several people hung swastikas and other antisemitic banners along the Daryl Carter Parkway Bridge in Orlando on June 10.

Altick is being charged with criminal mischief.

There are currently two outstanding arrest warrants for additional demonstrators who live out of state and whose actions violated the newly enacted state law.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 269 into law, which includes provisions that prohibit individuals from displaying or projecting images onto a building, structure or property without permission.