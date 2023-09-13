ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested an alleged neo-Nazi demonstrator Wednesday for hanging hate-filled messages along I-4 in Orlando.

According to the agency, 48-year-old Jason Brown, of Cape Canaveral, hung swastikas and other antisemitic banners along the Daryl Carter Parkway Bridge in Orlando on June 10.

There are currently three outstanding arrest warrants for additional demonstrators who live out of state, FDLE said.

Officials said the suspects placed banners, without receiving written permission, along a fence displaying swastika flags and racist messages that hung directly over I-4.

According to the arrest report, Brown claims to be a member of the “Order of the Black Sun,” an antisemitic, extremist group.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 269 into law, which includes provisions that prohibit individuals from displaying or projecting images onto a building, structure or property without permission.

Brown has been charged with criminal mischief.