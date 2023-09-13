OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A public meeting is planned later this month on a project that could help relieve some of the traffic in Osceola County.

Under the plan, Westside Boulevard will be extended, essentially connecting ChampionsGate and Ronald Reagan Boulevard in the south to U.S. 192 in the Four Corners area in the north.

Osceola County leaders say they hope it helps with some of the congestion on other roads in the area.

“The Westside Boulevard extension will help alleviate traffic on Goodman Road," said Osceola County public relations officer Mark Pino. "It will also provide an additional south-north link paralleling the existing U.S. 27 to the west of the project area.”

Resident Gene Wakkuri — who says he supports any plan that helps with traffic congestion in the area — moved to ChampionsGate because of the golf.

“I love the idea, I’m just a little worried about the traffic that it might draw in coming to use this road,” he said.

Wakkuri says Westside Boulevard doesn’t get much use right now because it dead ends.

This project will change that, and an estimated 16,600 vehicles would use the extension every day.

“If the traffic gets as much as we think it might, all the people in the area from other communities might want to use this area as well because it’s going to be a great short cut,” Wakkuri said.

A portion of the four lane road is already being extended by developers.

Construction on the Westside Boulevard extension is expected to cost $11 million, with work starting in the first quarter of 2024.

A public meeting is set for Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. in Champions Hall at the ChampionsGate Golf Club, located at 8575 White Shark Blvd., in ChampionsGate.