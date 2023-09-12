ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials are warning of a “sharp nationwide increase” in the strength of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills.

In a recent DEA lab test, it was found that of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022, six out of ten had a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl, an increase from 2021 where four out of ten did.

“We are seeing cocaine cut with fentanyl, we are seeing MDMA cut with fentanyl, and obviously counterfeit pills that are being cut with fentanyl here in the streets of Orlando,” said Sgt. Tyler Olson, who is part of the Overdose Investigative Unit at OPD.

Olson, who has been at the department for almost 12 years, says the pills are typically made in Mexico and trafficked across the border into the U.S., then distributed on the streets.

“If you looked at an authentic Percocet pill, they would look exactly the same,” said Olson.

This Maserati was seized by Orlando Police— a drug dealer used it to traffic illegal drugs in the city of Orlando. Now, it's wrapped with messaging to bring awareness to fentanyl overdoses.

He says in 2021, there were 82 overdose deaths in city of Orlando, 64 of which were fentanyl-related.

In 2022, the totals dropped to 61 and 52 respectively.

“Even one is too many, but we’re seeing a reduction and that’s again attributed directly to the work our officers and our detectives are doing on a daily basis,” said Olson.

With the dangers fentanyl poses, efforts to bring that number even lower continue.

“We have the patrol officers who are all equipped with Kloxxado to help reverse overdose deaths,” said Olson.

Police are getting creative to bring awareness to fight the issue.

A Maserati was shown off at community events after being seized by police, which is now wrapped with warnings.

“A drug dealer was using this vehicle to traffic and deal illegal drugs in the city of Orlando,” said Olson. "This messaging is just showing us that even that small piece of fentanyl here inside this pill is enough to kill somebody."

Meantime, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says over the past year since June, the agency seized 394 pills. Of those, 16 were fentanyl pills.

In 2021, the DEA seized more than 20.4 million fake prescription pills.