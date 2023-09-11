PALM BAY, Fla. — Another body has been found in the undeveloped area in Palm Bay known as 'The Compound.'

It's the fourth body found in the area since last December.

The body was located near the intersection of Warbler and St. Andre in a wooded area on Sept. 8, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Authorities say an arrest has since been made in connection to the homicide.

The undeveloped area has become a popular place for recreation and crime.

Palm Bay city leaders say mitigating the problem in the area is a top priority.

The city is faced with an issue, though, as the area spans 2,784 acres and only 235 acres of it are city owned.

“It’s kind of hard to police privately owned property,” said Councilman Kenny Johnson. “We’re over 130,000 population and our police force is growing but they can only patrol so much of the unimproved areas.”

Even with more police in the area, Johnson says you can only do so much to deter crime.

"They’re working to protect the lives and the property of those who are residents in the city, while still making sure to do the patrols in that area,” said Johnson. "People see that they can come and commit crime of they come to the area to commit crime and it’s a liability to our community and it’s frustrating.”

City Leaders have had workshops with residents, property owners and stakeholders saying discussions have gone as far as how to entice developers to come to that area.

“When there is more development over there, I can guarantee you there will be less crime,” said Johnson. “I hate waking up in the morning and hearing a body has been found in my city, our city, so something’s gotta give.”

As of right now, the area has no water, plumbing or sewage.

Johnson says everyone is a stakeholder in the city, whether you own land or not.

He says he encourages people to come to council meetings and to work together to find solutions to the problem.