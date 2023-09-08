ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday is the last day of Florida’s disaster preparedness sales tax holiday, which began on Aug. 26.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management estimates Florida residents will save about $144 million during this year's two disaster sales tax holiday preparedness period – that is up from just about $26 million saved during both of last year’s same sales tax holidays.

An Ace Hardware employee says they help customers figure out which items are included.

“We get some people that are down here for the first year, and that’s why we have the checklist on all the aisles,” said Chris Brasse. “And we have floor staff that’s able to answer all their questions as well. So we really facilitate that and help them and walk them through the store and help them get the supplies that they need.”

There are a few guidelines for what’s tax-free. While there’s no limit to the amount of items you can buy, there are limits to the amount of money you can spend on certain items.

For example, on laundry supplies, only items up to a sales price of $30 applies. Online sales are included.