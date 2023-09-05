ORLANDO, Fla. — A 15-year-old homicide suspect has been arrested in connection to the Carver Shores section of Orlando fatal drive-by shooting last week that left a 6-year-old girl and a teen dead and the girl’s mother injured.

The 15-year-old suspect has not been identified because of his age



City leaders are planning to place cameras at a nearby park in the Carver Shores community, to help with monitoring issues in the area and mitigating more things like the shooting from happening

Officials did not release much information about the shooting or the 15-year-old suspect in a press release. It did say that the teen, who is not being named by Spectrum News 13 because he is a minor, has been charged with first-degree homicide in connection to the shooting deaths of the two victims.

On the night of Aug. 29, Orlando police say a drive-by shooting led to the death of 6-year-old girl Alahliyah Hashim and Isaiyah Wright, 19, man, which injured the girl’s mother who is still in the hospital.

The shooting occurred in the Carver Shores community on Poppy Avenue, just around the corner from where another deadly shooting took place at Poppy Park on Easter.

Orlando police share the girl who was killed, and her injured mother are not believed to be the intended targets of the shooting.

Teen-violet crime troubling

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims’ their families and their loved ones," said District 6 City Commissioner Barkari Burns.

Burns said that the increase in teen violent crime in general has been troubling, as the city has worked over the years to invest in several communities to help mitigate youth crime.

Now that an arrest has been made in the Poppy Avenue shooting, Burns said it's a step towards a resolution.

"We have kids who are killing kids now. So, we have to just come together as a community, collaborate and bring the necessary resources; one so we can stop the flow of these guns to our youth but also, if they already have them, we need to get them out of their hands," Burns said.

Over the years, Burns said city leaders have invested in programs like "Kids zones". Originally formed in the Parramore community, the program focuses on providing children with resources and supporting their families to help them be more successful. Burns said the hope was to give children helpful tools to problem solve without violence. He said the program had been so successful the city decided to expand it throughout other communities.

Other efforts include more patrolling, as well as programs that allow law enforcement to create relationships within their patrol areas. Burns shared that something new the city is working on in the wake of some of the recent shootings is installing cameras.

“This, (Poppy Park) is a popular gathering place for Carver Shores community," said Burns. "But also surrounding neighborhoods so we’re getting three cameras in the park that will have live feed to OPD.”

Burns said while the city leaders are constantly thinking about how they can invest in more ways to mitigate youth crime, it’s also going to take the community stepping up and being willing to speak out when things happen."

“It’s going to take all of us to make sure that our communities are safe," he said.

Burns said the cameras are expected to be installed by the end of October.