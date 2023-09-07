FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A day after the Flagler County School Board voted to appoint LaShaika Moore as permanent superintendent for Flagler schools, Bunnell Elementary School principal Donelle Evensen announced her resignation.

What You Need To Know Bunnell Elementary School principal Donelle Evensen resigns



The resignation follows an investigation on a student assembly that was held at Bunnell Elementary in August



Segregated assembly at Flagler school 'should have never happened,' interim superintendent says



Upset parents argue school singled out Black students over low test scores

Bunnell Elementary was recently in the spotlight after fourth- and fifth-grade Black students were called to an assembly to discuss low test scores. Children told their parents that students were singled out by the highest and lowest scorers, and felt they were being matched to compete with each other.

“It’s mind-boggling that they’re doing this and then incentivizing them with food and gift cards,” one parent said.

Officials said the assembly was held without the school district’s knowledge.

Moore apologized for the assembly and said an investigation is being conducted, and faculty and staff will receive professional training.

Evensen and the teacher who held the assembly were placed on paid administrative leave.

Moore expects the investigation into the assembly to be completed this week. Moore has also asked former BES principal Marcus Sanfilippo to return to the campus in an interim role.

School board members voted 5-0 during a workshop on Tuesday to drop the “interim” title for Moore and tap her as the permanent superintendent. Moore, who was named interim superintendent in July, has more than 15 years of experience with Flagler schools.