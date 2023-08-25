FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — An assembly of Black fourth- and fifth-graders at Bunnell Elementary last week at which low test scores were discussed "should have never happened," Flagler Schools Superintendent Lashakia Moore said Thursday at a news conference to address the issue.

What You Need To Know Fourth- and fifth-grade Black students at a Flagler County school were called to an assembly to discuss low test scores



The assembly at Bunnell Elementary was held without the school district's knowledge



Flagler County schools superintendent Lashakia Moore apologized for the assembly



Students told their parents that children were singled out by the highest and lowest scorers



The principal and teacher who held the assembly are on paid administrative lead

Moore apologized for the assembly and said an investigation is being conducted, and faculty and staff will receive professional training.

In the past, issues of academic performance were discussed privately between their teachers, the students themselves and their parents, Moore said.

Bunnell Elementary principal Donelle Evensen and teacher Anthony Hines are on paid administrative leave while an investigation continues.

“My daughter and nephew were telling us about their day, like normal, and they mentioned an all-Black assembly and quickly changed subjects,” parent Jacinda Arrington said. “I then said to my sister, 'Did you ask about that all-Black assembly?'”

Arrington said that is when she learned about the disturbing things said.

“They lined three students up who had the highest (test) scores out of the Black children and basically set them up as the example, and someone said it yesterday, it was almost like a Hunger Games, like we’re matching you guys up. We’re matching you up to compete with each other to get higher scores,” Arrington said.

Her sister, Alexis Smith added, “It’s mind-boggling that they’re doing this and then incentivizing them with food and gift cards.”

Neither of their children are struggling with their grades. They passed their Florida Assessment of Student Testing (FAST1 tests) and are honor students, Arrington and Smith said. They said their children have been excited to go to school, but that the students now are uncomfortable being there.

The county's teachers "need to feel empowered" to report concerns about inappropriate actions by others, Moore said. Training to address the actions will be targeted to ensure that faculty and staff will speak up when they see unsuitable behavior, she said.

“As this investigation goes forward, based on the investigation, we will get a detailed report of what happened," Moore said. "That information will go to a committee prior to coming to me. Those individuals will review that information. They will make a recommendation that will be provided to me, I will then review the investigation, and I will assign discipline as appropriate as to the information we have.” Moore said.

Arrington and Smith said they're going to use their voices to raise concerns and will make sure it doesn't happen again in the future.

Arrington said she trusts the school district knows better, but she said Flagler schools need to improve the vetting process for the people they hire.

“This is our kids' safe space," she said. "They need to feel safe where they are for most hours of the day.”