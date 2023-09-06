SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Sumter County firefighter union is focusing on financial shortfalls after commissioners rejected to increase the fire assessment fee.

IAFF Local 5313 union leaders say services across the county will be impacted, including The Villages and rural areas.

What You Need To Know Back on Aug. 22, 2023, a proposal came forward to the Board of Sumter County Commissioners that would have increased the county fire assessment fee from $124 to $323.64 for residents and businesses



The county rejected the proposal in a 3-2 vote – and Local 5313 said they’re short $12 million dollars in the budget



Now both the union and department are making cuts, like reducing operations and suspending cost of living increases for personnel

"Fortunately, we’re able to work out what are going to be the most responsible cuts that save firefighter jobs and preserve fire response," said Adam Langley, President of IAFF Local 5313. "The main concern for Local 5313 is less of a pointing finger of who’s to blame here. We’re more interested in a call to action for the citizens, the businesses and the commissioners of Sumter County to look to carve out a solution to the fire services funding and budgetary complications."

County officials and union leaders said they are currently working to try and come up with solutions that benefit the entire community.

Spectrum News also reached out to Sumter County leaders for comment regarding the concerns.

"Chief Hanson and I met with the Executive Board of Local 5313 to develop the details of the budget and input to the operational plan to avoid laying off any of the Sumter County Fire & EMS employees. The Local 5313 partnership is essential and appreciated for the outstanding service to our customers," said Bradley Arnold, County Administrator, Board of Sumter Co. Commissioners.

The county also mentioned they’ll speak more about budget shortfall ahead of the Sept. 19 commissioner meeting.