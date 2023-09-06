BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The family and attorney of a Viera High School football player who claims he was a victim of hazing is expected to talk about the situation at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

It comes just after Brevard Public Schools announced a hazing prevention initiative.

Investigators haven’t released specific details about the incident. The school’s varsity and junior-varsity football teams were suspended from play for a week and a half, but that suspension was eventually lifted.

Brevard County School Board Chair Matt Susin said on Aug. 21 the Viera High School varsity football coach was relieved of his duties as coach, but remained employed as a physical education teacher. There’s no indication of any charges against any students.

Brevard Public Schools announced all student athletes and coaches throughout the school district will, effective immediately, be required to complete a hazing prevention course administered by the National Federation of High Schools.

The course addresses bullying, hazing and inappropriate behaviors, and will have to be completed each year.