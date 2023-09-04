Four people, including three children, died in a crash when a 15-year-old driver failed to stop at a stop sign in Osceola County Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The teen was speeding in a 2012 Chevrolet Impala on Laurel Avenue when he ran through the intersection at San Miguel Street and crashed into the side of a 2022 Honda HR-V, FHP reported.

The Honda, carrying five passengers, spun and crashed into a light pole, according to the crash report.

The driver of the Honda, a 50-year-old woman, and three passengers ages 1, 9, and 11, died from injuries sustained in the crash. A 52-year-old man, also in the vehicle, was transported to Osceola Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

The 15-year-old driver of the Impala was also transported to Osceola Regional Hospital with serious injuries. Three 15-year-old passengers in that vehicle were transported to HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, FHP said.