ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens of community members, along with church leaders, attended an emotional vigil Friday night at Hunter's Creek Middle School in honor of 13-year-old Madeline Soto, who was found dead in Osceola County Friday afternoon.

What You Need To Know An evening of praying for Madeline Soto's return turned into an emotional vigil after the community learned she had been found dead in Osceola County Friday afternoon



The makeshift memorial was attended by several alumni and parents of Hunter's Creek Middle School who hope to bring awareness on child abuse

Madeline Soto disappeared Monday morning after Stephan Sterns, 37, the boyfriend of Soto’s motherm was supposed to drop her off at school.

According to deputies, Sterns was the last person confirmed to have seen Soto and is now the prime suspect in her disappearance. Sterns was detained Wednesday night and faces several charges, including sexual battery.

The upsetting news of Soto prompted many to gather at her middle school for what was meant to be a night of praying for her return, but shortly turned into a night filled with tears as many were shocked to learn of her murder.

“We did what God calls us to do,” said Pastor Gaby Melendez of Unity and Fire Church, who helped organized Friday’s vigil. “In this time of grief and hardship — truly a devastating time — we came together.”

Along with many, Melendez is working with those who knew Madeline — or ‘Maddie’ as her best friends called her — to carry on her legacy and remember her for who she was.

“She was like perfect. She was always happy. She would comfort you. If you asked for a favor, she would do it,” said Savanna Bobets of her best friend, while wearing a green hoodie Soto switched with her prior to her disappearance.

At Friday’s vigil, Soto was described as energetic and thoughtful, and as someone who never showed signs of living in danger.

“We hope for education, we hope for healing,” said Maria Vazquez, whose child graduated from Hunter’s Creek.

Vazquez didn’t know Soto personally, but described the loss as “personal.”

“We hope for parents and the schools to just be able to look at children and listen to them,” Vazquez said.