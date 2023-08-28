FLORIDA — Officials monitoring the strength and expected heavy rain and winds of Idalia have started to announce closings ahead of the storm's arrival.

The following information on closures has been provided by the transportation or government organizations cited.

Transportation

The following methods of transit have announced temporary shutdowns in anticipation of Idalia.

Sunrail

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is suspending SunRail train service beginning Tuesday, Aug. 29 so crews can prepare the railway corridor and make sure it's safe before the impending storm.

After the storm, and when conditions stabilize, a complete inspection of the railway corridor is necessary to assess the storm’s impact and to prepare the corridor to reinstate rail service for SunRail, as well as freight and Amtrak operations.

Lynx bus service

All services will be provided as scheduled until further notice, but if sustained winds reach 35 mph from Tropical Storm Idalia, the LYNX transit system will shut down temporarily for safety reasons, LYNX announced Monday. In connection with state, local and federal partners, LYNX will monitor the effects of the storm and provide updates as needed.

Suntran bus service

Bus routes will be suspended beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 and remain closed Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

Votran bus service

A temporary service closure affecting all routes will be implemented at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29. The decision comes as a proactive measure to ensure the safety and well-being of riders and personnel amidst the anticipated deteriorating weather conditions.

Once conditions have improved and it is deemed safe, a subsequent notice will be promptly issued to inform the public about the resumption of operations. During the temporary interruption, riders are advised to make alternate travel arrangements.

Airports and airlines

Idalia is expected to become a hurricane, packing strong winds and storms. Central Florida airports remain open, but effects of the storm could disrupt airline flights services, canceling flights or forcing flights to be diverted or canceled. Some carriers to Central Florida airports have announced that travelers can change or reschedule flights with the same free of charge for affected flights.Travelers are urged to contact their airlines for details.

Government office closures by county

Sumter County

The following county fffices will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30:

Board of County Commissioners' offices

Clerk of the Courts offices

Library system (All locations)

Property Appraiser offices

Supervisor of Elections ffices

Tax collector offices

Veterans services offices

Brevard

No closures announced yet.

Flagler

Not closures announced yet.

Lake

No closures announced yet.

Marion

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Central Operations building and district offices will close at noon on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, and remain closed on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Marion County Animal Services closed on Monday, Aug. 28 and will remain closed until further notice.

Florida Department of Health in Marion County be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The Fifth Circuit Courts in Marion County will be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, and Wednesday, Aug. 30.

City of Dunnellon business offices will close at noon Tuesday, Aug. 29 and remain closed on Wednesday, Aug.30.

The Federal Courthouse will close at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, and remain closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The Marion County Property Appraiser's office will close at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and remain closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The Marion County Clerk of the Court's office will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

All Marion County offices and facilities will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The Ocala Police Department headquarters lobby will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

City of Ocala business offices and public facilities such as parks and recreation centers will be open on Tuesday, Aug. 29. They will close on Wednesday, Aug. 30 and are expected to reopen Thursday, Aug. 31. Ocala Wetland Recharge Park will remain closed on Aug. 31.

Marion Senior Services, including Marion Transit and dining sites, will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

City of Ocala residential and commercial sanitation routes will be suspended on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The suspended routes will experience a one-day delay.

The City of Ocala Downtown Parking Garage parking restrictions will be lifted until Tuesday, Sept. 5, which includes allowing visitors to park in the garage overnight.

Orange

Not closures announced yet.

Osceola

No closures announced yet.

Seminole

Not closures announced yet.

Volusia

Not closures announced yet.