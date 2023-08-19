Lolita, the famous orca at Miami Seaquarium, died Friday after more than 50 years in captivity.

The Miami Seaquarium announced her death, saying the orca likely died from a renal condition



Plans were in the works to move Lolita, also known as Toki, from the Miami park

The orca, which was also known as Toki, developed what was believed to be a renal condition in recent days, the Seaquarium said in a social media post.

“Over the last two days, Toki started exhibiting serious signs of discomfort, which her full Miami Seaquarium and Friends of Toki medical team began treating immediately and aggressively,” the post read. “Despite receiving the best possible medical care, she passed away Friday afternoon.”

Lolita’s death comes as plans to move her out of the Miami park were taking shape. Earlier this year, the nonprofit Friends of Lolita, along with The Dolphin Company, announced plans to move the 57-year-old orca to her home waters in the Pacific Northwest. The relocation plans were waiting on federal and state approval.

The Seaquarium ended its shows with Lolita last year as part of an agreement the park’s new owners made with federal regulators.

“Toki was an inspiration to all who had the fortune to hear her story, and especially to the Lummi nation that considered her family,” the Seaquarium said in a statement. “Those who have had the privilege to spend time with her will forever remember her beautiful spirit.”