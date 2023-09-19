MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A female black bear that was spotted and then captured at Magic Kingdom on Monday has been released in an area of Ocala National Forest.
What You Need To Know
- Black bear captured at Magic Kingdom released near Ocala National Forest
- The adult female bear was spotted in a tree at the park on Monday, prompting sections of the park to close
- FWC officials said the bear was likely looking for food
- RELATED: Disney reopens parts of Magic Kingdom after FWC captures bear
On Tuesday, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shared video of the bear being released into the forest.
In the video, one of the officials helping with the release can be heard saying, “good bear, good bear, go, go, go,” as the bear makes her way into the woods.
The bear sighting on Monday caused multiple areas of Magic Kingdom to temporarily close, including Adventureland, Frontierland and Liberty Square.
FWC officials said the bear was likely in the park looking for food since the fall is the time when bear usually prepare for the winter.