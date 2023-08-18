LAKE NONA, Fla. — As residents try to pick up the pieces after experiencing the deadliest U.S. wildfire in modern day history, relief supplies from other islands of Hawaii, as well as other states, are being collected and distributed to those affected. In the Orlando area, one business owner is doing his part to help the people of Maui.

The spirit of aloha is more than just a greeting it’s a way of life.

“We serve Hawaiian-style poke bowls. We honor their culture with what we do every day,” said Mark Setterington, CEO and founder of Island Fin Poke.

Back in 2017, Setterington opened up the first Island Fin Poke restaurant in Winter Springs. Now the fast casual restaurant has more than 20 locations around the nation.

“I’m a lifetime restaurant guy, it’s all I know," Setterington said. "What I wanted was something that I could do and spend time with my kids."

But when he learned about the tragic wildfires that tore through Maui, he knew he had to do something.

“The reason that we’re giving back a portion of our sales with Sus Hi Eatstation is because of the devastation on Maui,” said Setterington.

He plans to donate 10% of every purchase Friday to the Maui Food Bank. One of his locations in the Las Vegas area, which has a big Hawaiian following, is sending a room full of donations for people affected by the Maui wildfires. Here in Central Florida, he’s focusing on raising money for recovery efforts.

“It does hit near and dear, you got to know somebody that’s been affected. And if you don’t, then your friends definitely do,” said Setterington.

While Setterington is taking restaurant proceeds from Friday to help people in Hawaii, he’s encouraging everyone to donate to the Maui Food Bank.