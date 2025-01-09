ORLANDO, Fla. — Guests at SeaWorld Orlando will soon be able to chow down on a Chick-Fil-A sandwich and waffle fries while watching Shamu and his sea creature friends.

Chick-Fil-A signs can be seen behind a closed-off barrier in the park near Voyager’s Smokehouse, indicating the fast-food chain is, in fact, coming to SeaWorld.

While no opening date has been announced, job postings have been listed to fill positions at the new SeaWorld dining location.

“We’re seeking friendly and energetic individuals to work at our new restaurant location, Chick-fil-A. Your positive attitude and can-do spirit will make all the difference as you help create positive, lasting memories for our guests,” the listing stated.

According to the job listing, employees will receive:

FREE park admission

Discounts on park admission tickets and passes for family and friends

Park discounts on food, merchandise, etc.

Scholarship opportunities

Exclusive employee events and giveaways

Visit here to apply.