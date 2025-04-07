Global markets are reeling after President Donald Trump’s latest round of tariffs sent stocks plunging across Asia and the United States.

With volatility escalating, many are left wondering what this means for the global economy and their financial futures.

Despite the sharp sell-off, Trump doubled down on his strategy while onboard Air Force One Sunday night, saying he plans to stay the course.

For more insight, Caleb Silver, editor-in-chief of Investopedia, joined “Mornings On 1” Monday to explain what the market moves could mean for everyday investors.

