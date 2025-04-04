Financial markets around the world plunged Thursday following President Donald Trump’s announcement of the latest round of tariffs.
The S&P 500 sank 4.8%, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 1,679 points and the Nasdaq composite fell 6%—marking the worst day for U.S. markets since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michael Lee, a financial and investment manager, joined “Mornings On 1” Friday to break down the possible long-term impact of the trade war.
