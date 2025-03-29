We are talking about Upstate Economic Development this weekend on In Focus.

JoDee Kenney sat down with Bob Duffy, president and CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. Duffy talked about the CHIPS Act and its $40 million in economic development. He called Micron a "foundational project" and the beginning of a burgeoning ecosystem. Duffy says the brain power in New York state is a huge asset as are the many research educational resources.

Since 2011, 10 regional councils have been created and invested more than $8 billion in potentially transformational projects. Duffy talked about how it is imperative to have public and private partnerships. He says the state has been very smart about the projects they fund. Duffy says, "if a business leaves New York City, it's like a tree falling in the forest, if a business leaves upstate New York, it's like a tree falling on your house."

