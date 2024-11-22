Many people are trying to be healthier, but high-impact workouts can seem daunting and can be tough on bodies. That's where bungee fitness comes in.
It's a high-energy workout that originated from the world of aerial arts and acrobatics. It typically involves participants wearing a harness connected to bungee cords suspended from the ceiling.
It allows participants to perform a wide range of dynamic movements, including jumping, spinning, flipping and dancing while being supported by the cords. The result is a gravity-defying experience that’s both fun and physically demanding.
Spectrum News 1 checked out a bungee fitness class with the CEO of FitnessAbility, Joscelynn Baio.