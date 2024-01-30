Most gas stoves will not need to be redesigned to meet federal energy efficiency standards for residential cooking products.

The Department of Energy finalized its updated standards on Monday for emissions from electric and gas cooktops, oven ranges and ovens, preserving popular consumer features such as high-input and specialty burners that put the issue at the center of partisan culture wars last year.

“DOE is dedicated to working together with our industry partners and stakeholders throughout 2024 to continue strengthening appliance standards, addressing a backlog of congressionally mandated energy efficiency actions that is delaying a projected $1 trillion in consumer savings from reaching the American people,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a statement.

Scheduled to take effect in 2028, the efficiency standards were developed with input from the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, the Consumer Federation of America, states, utilities and energy efficiency groups. They are expected to save $1.6 billion in consumer energy bills over 30 years.

Under the new standards, future appliance models will continue to be able to use cast-iron grates, high input rate burners and other specialty burners while also decreasing carbon dioxide emissions. The DOE estimates that 97% of gas stove models and 77% of smooth electric stove models currently on the market already meet the new standards.