President Donald Trump announced significant retaliatory tariffs for dozens of nations, and business owners are expecting major changes.

In Orange County, Robert Farnsworth, who owns Sonnet Technologies, is facing significantly higher costs for his computer manufacturing businesses as he tries to navigate the challenges of the tariffs.

Democratic Representative for Costa Mesa, Dave Min, held a press conference at Sonnet Technologies to voice his concerns about the tariffs and how they could impact local businesses. But not all Orange County business entrepreneurs are disappointed with the changes.

Andrew Gruel is a restauranter who expects some difficulties with pricing, but is being patient to see the outcome of the White House’s new policies.