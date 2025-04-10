WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s social media posts ahead of his announcement Wednesday that he was reversing course on many tariffs have fueled suggestions by several Congress members of potential market manipulation.

At 9:33 a.m. Wednesday, the president told his followers on Truth Social, “BE COOL! Everything is going to work out well. The USA will be bigger and better than ever before!” Several minutes later, he added, “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT.”

Trump then announced at 1:18 p.m. that he was suspending many tariffs, saying that there would be a 90-day pause for countries that have not retaliated against the U.S. A 10% baseline tariff will remain in effect, and notably, China was excluded from the reprieve. On Thursday, the Trump administration clarified that Chinese goods exported to the U.S. would be tariffed at 145%.

U.S. trading markets spiked to one of their biggest gains since World War II following the president’s announcement – with the S&P 500 climbing 9.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increasing nearly 3,000 points and the Nasdaq composite jumping 12.2%.

As stocks surged, Democratic lawmakers began questioning who knew about the pause of tariffs beforehand and if anyone had profited from the suspension.

Sen. Adam Schiff called for an investigation into whether the president, his family or other members of the administration “engaged in insider trading or other illegal financial transactions.” Schiff posted the letter that he and Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., sent to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and the White House chief of staff on X.

“The sequence of events raises grave legal and ethics concerns,” the senators wrote.

Speaking to Spectrum News political reporter Kevin Frey Wednesday evening, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said, “I don’t think that it was a coincidence. I don’t think that Trump just coincidentally said buy stocks and then shortly later made an announcement that dramatically inflated and dramatically raised these asset prices.”

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., in a post on X said, “The bottom line is that the chaotic nature of this tariff policy with Trump's position changing every single hour gives ample opportunity for any individual who has early access to information about the White House’s change in position to make boatloads of money.”

And in a video on X Thursday afternoon, Rep. Mike Levin, D-Calif., said, “If you are a Trump supporter and you did what he said and you bought, then you did great. On the other hand if you are a retiree or a senior or somebody in the middle class over the last few days that didn’t have the tolerance for risk and you decided to sell, you got screwed.”

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., raised his own concerns with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who had been testifying at the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade when the president announced the tariff pause.

“Is this market manipulation?” Horsford asked Greer. “If it was a plan, if it was always the plan, how is this not market manipulation?”

“It’s not market manipulation,” Greer responded. “We are trying to reset the global trade system.”

In response to an inquiry about the posts, White House spokesman Kush Desai wrote, "It is the responsibility of the President of the United States to reassure the markets and Americans about their economic security in the face of nonstop media fearmongering. Democrats railed against China’s cheating for decades, and now they’re playing partisan games instead of celebrating President Trump’s decisive action yesterday to finally corner China.”

Trump was also asked about his decision to suspend some tariffs at an unrelated event in the White House driveway Wednesday afternoon. "I thought that people were jumping a little bit out of line. They were getting yippy, you know? They were getting a little bit yippy, a little bit afraid," he said.

Later in the afternoon the president said that he had been mulling the decision for several days, and added that the changes to tariffs "came together early this morning."

In an email, a spokesperson for the Securities and Exchange Commission declined to comment about posts made by the president Wednesday morning.

Spectrum News' Cassie Semyon and Kevin Frey contributed to this report.