LOS ANGELES — A new report from The Conference Board states that consumer confidence is declining as economic uncertainty plagues shoppers.

This comes as retailers are closing their doors with heavy pace. More than 4,300 stores closing this year, according to research firm CoreSight.

Fast-fashion retailer Forever 21, which was a staple in the early aughts, announced it would be closing all U.S. locations.

Experts warn that rising inflation, high interest rates and job losses will continue to strain household budgets in the months ahead.