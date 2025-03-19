Baseball fans are counting down to opening day for the Rochester Red Wings as the team is gearing up with new menu items.

Burria braised beef sandwiches, a mashed potato bar, beef on weck and “the Bruuuce,” a footlong Zweigle's hot dog named after the team's bat dog, are all to be featured throughout the stadium this season.

“Whether you like baseball or you don’t — I don’t get that, but we know that everybody loves to eat. And it’s one of the great things about coming to an innovative Field is the variety and the quality of food that we have to offer," Red Wings general manager Dan Mason said.

Innovative Field is also going cashless this season. The move will apply to all transactions, including concessions, merchandise, tickets and parking. All major credit and debit cards will be accepted, and Apple Pay and Google Pay can be used at concession stands, the team store and for parking.

There are 75 home games this year.

The home opener is Tuesday, April 1.