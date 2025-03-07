EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — With Los Angeles County's Sidewalk Vending Ordinance now in effect, the county's Department of Economic Opportunity announced Friday the launch of the Small Business Mobility Fund Formalization Grants program. It will help sidewalk vendors meet permitting and compliance requirements needed to operate their business in the unincorporated areas of the county and participate in the open-air economy.

Applications are now open, with grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 available through payments made toward permitting expenses, requirements needed to comply with vending regulations and essential business costs.

The grant program is part of the department's Economic Mobility Initiative, which provides education, access to capital and resources to help entrepreneurs and small businesses grow, thrive and build generational wealth in their communities.

Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and administered in partnership with Inclusive Action for the city, the program will provide virtual webinars and in-person workshops across all five supervisorial districts to guide vendors through the application process and connect them to business support services. Events will be posted here.

Grants awards will be distributed on a rolling basis. The first application round closes on May 2, and round two closes on June 27. The grant timeline is subject to change, and additional rounds may be introduced based on the funds available.

For more information on eligibility and to apply now, visit here.