EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — As global responses to the Trump administration's tariffs take shape, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday directed his administration to pursue new trade relationships with international partners aimed to protect California’s manufacturers, workers, farmers, businesses and supply chains.

"California leads the nation as the #1 state for agriculture and manufacturing — and it’s our workers, families, and farmers who stand to lose the most from this Trump tax hike and trade war," Newsom said in news release. "To our international partners: As the fifth largest economy in the world, the Golden State will remain a steady, reliable partner for generations to come, no matter the turbulence coming out of Washington. California is not Washington, D.C."

As part of the effort, the California governor is also calling on long-standing trade partners to exempt California-made products from any retaliatory measures, reinforcing the state's commitment to fair, open and mutually beneficial trade.

"Donald Trump's tariffs do not represent all Americans, particularly those that I represent here in the fifth-largest economy in the world," Newsom said in a YouTube video posted Friday.

California's economy and workers rely heavily on trade with Mexico, Canada and China. The tariffs also will affect access to important construction materials critical to rebuilding after the Los Angeles-area fires.

On Wednesday, Trump unveiled his sweeping tariffs on nations across the globe, establishing a 10% baseline on nearly all imports while upping the rate to impose higher individual rates on dozens of countries with which the U.S. has a deficit on trade.

"April 2, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America's destiny was reclaimed and the day that we began to make America wealthy again," the president said.