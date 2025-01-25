LOS ANGELES — Starbucks workers at the coffee chain's Sunset and La Brea location have become the latest to unionize, officials said Saturday.

The workers voted 13-1 on Friday night to join Starbucks Workers United, according to the union. They joined a growing nationwide movement of more than 11,000 baristas trying to gain higher wages and concessions on other issues including "racial and gender equity" and scheduling.

"We are incredibly proud of having won our union election. We've seen the results of our collective action and we know our worth," barista Mel Deorsola said. "There is still a lot of work to be done, but we're ready to join that fight."

Starbucks provided the following statement to City News Service on Saturday.

"At Starbucks, our success starts and ends with our partners (employees). We respect our partners' right to choose, through a fair and democratic process, to be represented by a union or not to be represented by a union, and will continue to work together to make Starbucks the best job in retail."

Thousands of Starbucks workers walked off the job during last year's Christmas period in what amounted to a five-day strike, including locations in the Southland.

The company has said it offers an average wage of more than $18 an hour and provides what it calls best-in-class benefits, including health care, free college tuition, paid family leave and stock grants.