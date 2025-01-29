LOS ANGELES — The city of Los Angeles will offer online workshops to help fire survivors access job opportunities, unemployment benefits and healthcare, Mayor Karen Bass announced Tuesday.

During a conversation with Palisades Fire survivors, Bass said the Economic and Workforce Development Department will host Wildfire Job Loss Orientations. The city's WorkSource and BusinessSource Centers will also provide in-person assistance for residents and business owners.

"The fires devastated people's homes and workplaces alike, extending the direct impact to families across Los Angeles. My pledge is to do everything possible to help people rebuild their homes and their livelihoods," Bass said in a statement.

"We encourage people who have lost income to learn about job opportunities and other services that are available to them online or in person at our centers across the city," she added.

The workshops will take place Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as Saturdays starting at 10 a.m.

Residents can sign up for orientations online. Workshops will also be available in Spanish.

Additionally, the EWDD has 14 WorkSource Centers across the city. Residents can find the nearest site at bit.ly/EWDDWorkSource14.