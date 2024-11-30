LOS ANGELES — Hundreds of Southland businesses are expected to offer discounts and promotions Saturday as part of Small Business Saturday.

What You Need To Know Southland businesses are expected to offer discounts and promotions Saturday as part of Small Business Saturday



The day is an an alternative to Black Friday



U.S. sales generated during Small Business Saturday in 2023 was close to $17 billion



The same survey showed 95% of small business owners are optimistic about their potential 2024 holiday sales, up from 83% in 2023

The idea to devote the Saturday after Thanksgiving to promoting small businesses dates back to a 2010 American Express campaign designed to highlight "the importance of small businesses to our economy and local communities" and offer an alternative to Black Friday, which has tended to focus on major retailers.

The federal Small Business Administration estimates that for every $100 spent at local businesses, $68 will stay in the community.

U.S. sales generated during Small Business Saturday in 2023 — both in- person and online — was close to $17 billion, according to American Express.

Of the shoppers surveyed this year by American Express, 85% said they are likely to "Shop Small" this holiday season.

The same survey showed 95% of small business owners are optimistic about their potential 2024 holiday sales, up from 83% in 2023.

This year, small businesses throughout the Los Angeles area have created incentives to draw shoppers and generate sales.

In Long Beach, the city is offering free metered parking all day Saturday in the downtown and Belmont Shore shopping areas.

"By shopping local on Small Business Saturday and all holiday season long, residents can discover hidden gems, support local entrepreneurs and help create a thriving economy," Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement.

A Culver City promotion aims to emphasize the "small" in small business with a special edition of the monthly Kidpreneur Market at pLAy at Platform, 8810 Washington Blvd.

This retail pop-up puts a spotlight on up-and-coming entrepreneurs and offers one-of-a-kind gifts ranging from handmade crafts to unique toys and accessories and "fosters a space for young creators to develop their skills, build confidence, and connect with their audience."

Representatives from the Culver City Police Department will also be out to support local businesses during Small Business Saturday Coffee + Community from noon to 3 p.m. in front of All That & MORE Boutique, 10754 Jefferson Blvd.

Residents and others will have a chance to "meet your neighborhood officers before you shop at our local small businesses," department officials said.

SheMeans Business will give shoppers a chance to support female-owned small businesses, with a pop-up set for noon to 5 p.m. at 5011 York Blvd. that will also offer ice cream sundaes and beverages.

El Segundo small businesses will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during Sun & Sea Small Business Saturday @ The Point, 850 S. PCH, which will feature 30 local vendors as part of a curated outdoor market.

In addition to the pop-up marketplace, there will also be free photos with Santa, a charity toy drive and face painting.

Additional information on promotions and participating businesses is available at americanexpress.com/en-us/benefits/shop-small.