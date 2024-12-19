A potential buyer is coming in to take over the former Remington Arms facility in Ilion.

Herkimer County officials say Turin Management group is executing a purchase and sale agreement for the entirety of the site.

This agreement will allow for the development company to do its due diligence and properly assess the property over the span of four months.

Officials say many different options for the Remington Arms factory site are being considered, and nothing is set in stone.

The plant closed for good in March after more than 200 years of gun production in New York.