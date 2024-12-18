LOS ANGELES — Topanga Canyon Boulevard was closed due to a red flag warning, but business owners say the closures are now hurting business.
Spectrum News spoke with businesses and residents in the area.
Get the best experience and stay connected to your community with our Spectrum News app. Learn More
LOS ANGELES — Topanga Canyon Boulevard was closed due to a red flag warning, but business owners say the closures are now hurting business.
Spectrum News spoke with businesses and residents in the area.