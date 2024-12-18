Weeks after Elon Musk called for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to be “deleted,” the agency announced a series of actions Wednesday to stop credit card companies from luring customers with rewards they can never redeem.

“Large credit card issuers too often play a shell game to lure people into high-cost cards, boosting their own profits while denying consumers the rewards they’ve earned,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement. “When credit card issuers promise cashback bonuses or free round-trip airfares, they should actually deliver them.”

The CFPB announced the new actions at a time when consumer applications for retail credit cards spike over the holidays.

The agency sent a warning to law enforcement agencies, alerting them to credit card issuers’ potential violations of the law if they devalue earned rewards or prevent consumers from obtaining or redeeming the rewards they were promised, such as airline miles. The CFPB reported receiving numerous complaints about retailers’ credit cards, which charge significantly higher rates and fees.

To help consumers find the best credit cards for their needs, the CFPB is now offering an Explore Credit Cards tool that lets them compare more than 500 credit cards. Based on public data about credit card terms from 150+ issuers, the site is an alternative to other credit card comparison sites that receive money for promoting certain cards.