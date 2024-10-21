LOS ANGELES — CVS pharmacy clerks and technicians are entering their fourth day of a strike Monday after walking off the job and onto picket lines at four locations in Los Angeles and another three in Orange County as their union pushes for a new contract and alleges unlawful labor practices.

Meanwhile, store officials insist they are negotiating in good faith and have already reached tentative deals with the union on several key issues.

CVS Pharmacy workers, represented by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770 in Southern California, declared a strike at 7 a.m. Friday and began picketing. The union represents nearly 7,000 CVS workers, and its members last month voted to authorize a strike.

Workers are picketing at the following locations in the Southland:

1701 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles

4707 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

1843 S. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles

5985 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

3401 Katella Ave., Los Alamitos

270 W Lincoln Ave., Anaheim

7065 La Palma Ave., Buena Park

CVS officials told City News Service that the stores "remain open and are serving customers and patients."

"We're disappointed that our UFCW member colleagues have gone on strike at seven locations in the Los Angeles area. We've had more than a dozen good faith negotiating sessions with the UFCW over the last several months, including six since the contract expired in June," the company said in a statement provided to CNS on Sunday.

"Over the course of these discussions, we've made progress on finalizing a contract and have already reached tentative agreements that will increase the rate of pay for store associates, with additional increases for colleagues with 5+ years of service and colleagues with 10+ years of service. In addition, we've agreed not to reduce any benefit they currently have and offered to increase the amount of money CVS Health contributes toward the cost of health insurance for those enrolled in company-sponsored health insurance.

"There's more to do, but we're committed to working together. We look forward to reconvening with UFCW to continue negotiations and hope to finalize an agreement soon."

Union leaders say they are protesting what they call unlawful activities that have interfered with bargaining and prevented employees from reaching a fair deal. UFCW officials allege CVS has engaged in illegal surveillance of workers, retaliation for union activities and prohibiting workers from engaging in union activities. The allegations came amid continuing labor talks for a new contract to replace one that expired in June.

According to the union, the average CVS clerk makes less than $20 an hour and can't afford to buy insurance from CVS, a health insurance company. Pharmacy technicians, who are required to complete an extensive CVS Pharmacy Technician Training Program as well as satisfy all registration, licensing and state certification requirements, currently make only $24.90 an hour after five years, union officials said.

Roughly 3,500 Rite Aid workers in California have also voted to authorize a strike, and they could soon form their own picket lines if negotiations fail to produce a new contract.