WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — Woodland Hills residents could soon yell the Los Angeles Rams’ famous rallying cry, “Whose house? Rams house!”

In this case, the San Fernando Valley neighborhood, 30 miles north of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, could soon be the home of the team’s new headquarters, training facilities, and much more.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke on Monday unveiled proposed plans to build The Rams Village at Warner Center, a multi-billion dollar, 52-acre mixed-use development that’ll include the team's new facilities along with residential, retail, offices, hotel, entertainment venues, parks and open space.

Rams officials say the proposed neighborhood will connect with Kroenke’s other mixed-use open-air center, Topanga Village and be part of the 100-acre Warner Center development.

All the new information about Rams Village at Warner Center and @RamsNFL new headquarters here -- https://t.co/YdDCLhYPXC pic.twitter.com/3NLVRttGVe — Kevin Demoff (@kdemoff) April 6, 2025

The Kroenke Organization purchased Topanga Village and much of the Warner Center in 2022.

“As we embark on our tenth season back in Los Angeles, we remain committed to helping shape the future of this great city,” Rams owner Stan Kroenke said in a news release. “Rams Village at Warner Center will continue to transform Woodland Hills by providing a vibrant gathering place for the community through publicly accessible open spaces, new entertainment venues, a retail village, and residential offerings.”

According to the LA Times, Kroenke released the proposal as a preemptive move to inform the public before formally submitting the plans to the city for approval. The Times reported that the development cost could reach $10 billion. Kroenke could begin construction as soon as 2027, the Times added.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to develop a dynamic destination and create the Rams permanent headquarters within the city of Los Angeles and we look forward to working with the city to turn this vision into a reality," Kroenke said.

The Rams Village at Warner Center could be another major real estate development in LA by the Rams owner. Over 10 years ago, Kroenke began constructing the 300-acre Hollywood Park, which is anchored by the Rams home, SoFi Stadium. Hollywood Park also features retail, creative office buildings and the YouTube Theater.

In Woodland Hills, Rams officials said the proposed 350,000-square-foot headquarters and training facility would be state-of-the-art and anchor The Rams Village at Warner Center. The training facility will feature two full-sized grass fields currently in place, and the proposal calls for an additional 150,000-square-foot indoor practice field that could seat up to 2,500 visitors

Two indoor entertainment venues, one with 5,000 seats and the other 2,500 seats, will sit adjacent to the Rams headquarters, officials said.

Officials stated that the development will dedicate over three million square feet to various residential concepts, including high-rise, mid-rise, and live-work.

Additionally, the proposed development will also include nearly two million square feet of retail, office space and a hotel.

“Los Angeles is extremely proud to have the Rams announce their new home in the Valley along with new major plans and commitments that will benefit not only the San Fernando Valley, but our entire city,” said Mayor Karen Bass in the news release. “This proposed project will be transformative — bringing new jobs, new housing and a first-of-its-kind major entertainment venue to the San Fernando Valley. We are looking forward to working with Stan Kroenke, the Kroenke Organization and the Los Angeles Rams to bring new energy and excitement to the community as this development comes to life.”