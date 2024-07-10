LOS ANGELES — U.S. employers added 206,000 jobs in June and economists say the job market remains strong given the high interest rates.
Even with the strong job growth, many voters are voicing concerns about the economy, struggling to make ends meet.
On Tuesday, the Hospitality Training Academy, the training arm of UNITE HERE Local 11, and the Levy and the South Bay Workforce Investment Board joined forces to host a hiring fair to staff the new Intuit Dome sports arena and entertainment venue in Inglewood.
More jobs will be posted at LAHTA.org