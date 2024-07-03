More than 40 Maine businesses will get grants to help them promote their products outside of Maine under a new round of funding announced this week.

The $2.9 million in federal pandemic relief funds will go to 46 businesses that make everything from sweatshirts to jerky to surfboards to mustard to bagels, the governor’s office announced.

“The Domestic Trade Program is helping folks across America learn what Maine people have known for years: Maine-made products are the best in the world,” Gov. Janet Mills said.

Earlier this year, another round of grants totaling $3 million went to 40 businesses.

The funds are part of the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan which is the state’s guidebook for spending nearly $1 billion in federal pandemic relief funds. Since 2021, over $743 million has been spent or committed, according to the governor’s office.

Maine State Chamber of Commerce President Patrick Woodcock said his organization will use its $100,000 grant to promote Maine seafood to new markets.

“While Maine has many world-class products in established markets, there is an incredible opportunity to expand our ocean and agriculture economy to meet the growing consumer demand of immigrant communities and expanding domestic markets,” he said.

Other grants will help promote Maine’s outdoor recreation economy and the forest products industry, according to the governor’s office.